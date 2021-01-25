UD’s Resident Ensemble Players to premiere ‘Talk About Race’ audio production

Delaware News Desk

The Resident Ensemble Players at the University of Delaware continues its audio season with the world premiere of “Talk About Race,” a look at all things racial written and directed by REP company member Hassan El-Amin.

The production moves through a mix of vignettes using sketch comedy, American history, contemporary and historical speeches and original musical numbers to create new perspectives about race.

“People are in their own corners, their own world,” said writer-director El-Amin when asked why it is so difficult for people to talk about race. “I think music and humor is a way to get in. This production is part sketch comedy, part satire, part history and part music. Music allows for another way of hearing because it dictates feeling. Music can control your emotions, and I look for that to happen. We want to examine this heavy subject in a way that actually makes a difference.”

“Talk About Race” will be available for streaming for free anytime online Feb. 5-28 through the REP’s website, rep.udel.edu/presentations/talk-about-race.