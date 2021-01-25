Holy Cross School 6th grader wins 2020-21 VFW Patriot’s Pen youth state essay contest

Delaware News Desk

Brennan Macklin, a sixth grader at Holy Cross School, won the 2020-21 Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest for the state of Delaware.

The essay contest is open to sixth, seventh and eighth grade students enrolled in public, private, parochial or home study programs in the U.S., its territories or its possessions. The VFW encourages students to think critically about America’s history and society. Winners of state competitions receive a minimum of $500 and the national first place winner wins $5,000. Macklin will now move on to the national level to be judged against his peers.

In order to enter the contest, Macklin had to compose a 300- to 400-word essay on this year’s theme, “What Patriotism Means to Me?” Students are judged in three areas: knowledge of the theme, theme development and clarity of ideas. Students must demonstrate they have thoroughly researched the topic, can answer relevant facts in a positive manner and write in a clear and concise format.

Toya Peek, Macklin’s sixth-grade language arts teacher, supervised his progress and entered his work to the local VFW Post for the first level of competition. As a Post winner, he then advanced to the VFW District level where he won first place and advanced to the VFW State level.

The national award will be awarded during the VFW Legislative Annual Conference in the spring.