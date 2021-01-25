Dover police arrest three on drug, weapons charges after vehicle pursuit

Dover police arrested three suspects on drug and firearms charges Saturday night after a vehicle pursuit that started because the driver didn’t have his headlights on.

During one of the police department’s “Project Safe Neighborhood” assignments, officers stopped DeShawn Riley, 22, of Smyrna, for driving without headlights at about 8:03 p.m. at New Castle Avenue and River Road in the Capital Green neighborhood.

When officers approached, they saw five people in the vehicle, including Charles Livingston, 20, of Dover, George Robinson, 24, of Dover, and two unknown male suspects. The officers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and called for assistance due to the number of suspects.

As backup officers arrived, the officers approached the vehicle, but Riley drove away, nearly striking an officer, police said.

Police pursued the suspects from River Road onto South DuPont Highway. The suspects turned from the highway to South State Street, eventually turning east on Route 10/Lebanon Road. The suspects’ vehicle struck a curb on Route 10 and stopped just east of South State Street. All five occupants got out and fled on foot.

Dover officers, assisted by Delaware State Police, were able to apprehend Riley, Livingston and Robinson.

Robinson was found in the parking lot of Christ Memorial Baptist Church after he placed a grey plastic bag into a dumpster, police said. After taking Robinson into custody, officers found that he was carrying a 9mm handgun. Officers found the bag in the dumpster and discovered another 9mm handgun. A search of the vehicle yielded approximately 50 grams of marijuana, police said.

Riley was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $40,750 secured bond while awaiting a court appearance on the following charges: possession of firearm during the commission of a felony; possession of firearm by a person prohibited from having one; carrying a concealed deadly weapon; possession with intent to deliver marijuana; resisting arrest; conspiracy, second degree; reckless endangering, second degree; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Livingston was committed to SCI on a $41,500 bond while awaiting a court appearance on the following charges: possession of firearm during the commission of a felony; possession of firearm by a person prohibited from having one; carrying a concealed deadly weapon; possession with intent to deliver marijuana; resisting arrest; conspiracy, second degree; reckless endangering, second degree; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robinson was committed to SCI on a $76,500 bond while awaiting a court appearance on the following charges: two counts of possession of firearm during the commission of a felony; two counts of possession of firearm by a person prohibited from having one; two counts of carrying a concealed deadly weapon; possession with intent to deliver marijuana; resisting arrest; conspiracy, second degree; reckless endangering, second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

