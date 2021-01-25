Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs celebrates African American History Month

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will offer three virtual programs streamed live online during February.

Two of these programs will be presented in commemoration of National African American History Month, an annual observance celebrating the invaluable contributions that the Black community has made to the culture and history of the U.S.

All programs are free and open to the public. For reservations and more, visit bit.ly/3iB5Zt3.

— “The Wreck of the DeBraak”: 3:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Virtual program from the Zwaanendael Museum explores the history of the British warship DeBraak, which sank off the coast of Lewes in May of 1798 only to be recovered by treasure hunters nearly 200 years later. 645-1148, zmuseum@delaware.gov.

— “Mary Ann Shadd Cary: Delaware’s Forgotten Daughter”: 1 p.m. Feb. 6. Virtual presentation from the New Castle Court House Museum featuring Lora Englehart of Delaware Humanities discussing the life of Wilmington native Mary Ann Shadd Carr, 1823-1893, a teacher, journalist, editor, feminist, lawyer, wife and mother who lived a life committed to racial and gender equality. Presented in celebration of African American History Month. 323-4453, ncchmuseum@delaware.gov.

— “A Student’s Quest for Racial Reckoning in Delaware”: 3:30 p.m. Feb. 13. Virtual program from the Zwaanendael Museum in which Savannah Shepherd discusses the journey that led her to collaborate with the Equal Justice Initiative’s Community Remembrance Project that installed a marker in memoriam of the lynching of George White. Presented in celebration of African American History Month. 645-1148, zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Administered by the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, the five museums of the state of Delaware — the John Dickinson Plantation, the Johnson Victrola Museum, the New Castle Court House Museum, The Old State House and the Zwaanendael Museum — tell the story of the First State’s contributions to the history and culture of the U.S.

For more, visit history.delaware.gov/museums.