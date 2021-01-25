Coons, Van Hollen introduce bipartisan bill to award officer with Congressional Gold Medal

Delaware News Desk

Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware; Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland; Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina; and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, along with Sens. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, and Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, introduced on Jan. 25 legislation to award Officer Eugene Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal to honor his actions Jan. 6 when he confronted rioters in the Capitol, delaying their access to the Senate chamber and protecting the lives of those inside.

“Officer Eugene Goodman’s brave and swift response to the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 averted further disaster and may well have saved lives,” said Coons. “Confronted by an angry mob and aware of the stakes of the moment, Officer Goodman put his own safety on the line to divert the mob away from the Senate chamber and protect our democratic process. He is a hero to me, my colleagues and to our entire nation, and the Congressional Gold Medal is a fitting recognition of his courageous actions at a time of great need. Officer Goodman and the Capitol Police officers who defended the Capitol building and our democracy that day deserve our utmost gratitude and respect.”

The text of the bill is available at bit.ly/2Ms0uB6.