Caesar Rodney senior wrestler achieves 100th career win

Delaware News Desk

Caesar Rodney High School senior wrestler Kevin Hudson achieved his 100th career match win versus Polytech High School on Jan. 13.

In addition to being a two-time DIAA State Champion in his weight class, Hudson was state runner-up as a freshman. He is also a National High School Coaches Association All-American and a Beast of the East All-American.

Hudson also excels on the football field and in the classroom. This past season, he was selected as a first team All-Conference offensive guard and defensive tackle, as well as first team All-State defensive tackle and second team All-State offensive guard. Hudson is also a member of the National Honor Society and the CRHS boys lacrosse team.