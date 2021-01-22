Dover Century Club donates to Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing

Delaware News Desk

The Dover Century Club made a clothing donation to the Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing, the organization that provides physical, emotional and spiritual needs to homeless men in the greater Dover area.

Club members donated 35 undergarments and 40 pairs of socks and has supported the mission as one of its community service projects for several years.

The Dover Century Club, established in 1897, is a member of the Delaware State Federation of Women’s Clubs and the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. The Dover Century Club is "Living the Volunteer Spirit" with members who are dedicated to strengthening their community and enhancing the lives of others.