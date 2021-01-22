Coons, Chu applaud President Biden’s reversal of Muslim ban

Delaware News Desk

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Rep. Judy Chu, D-California, released a statement Jan. 21 applauding President Joseph Biden’s immediate action to repeal the Muslim ban on his first day in office.

“President Trump’s Muslim ban was never about making us safe, and it was never grounded in evidence,” read the statement. “Born out of fear and hostility, the ban was cruel and reckless and a stain on America’s reputation around the world. It served no national interest, while senselessly cutting off tens of thousands of men, women and children from coming to the U.S. to live, study and travel. Even more shamefully, the Muslim ban separated thousands of American citizens from their loved ones: husbands and wives, parents and children, grandparents and grandchildren.

“After four years of dedicated advocacy – starting with protests in airports all across the country – this policy has come to an end. President Biden’s rescission of the ban on his first day in the White House will finally reunite thousands of families and send an important message that our nation is turning the page on this hateful policy and the anti-American sentiments behind it.

“Now, we must permanently address the hole in the heart of immigration law that allowed this abuse in the first place. Our NO BAN Act will amend the underlying law and prevent future discriminatory policies, and we are pleased that it is included in President Biden’s immigration package unveiled today. Only by getting this act passed and signed into law can we be certain that future presidents won’t act by fear and prejudice. Our immigration policies should be based on the best of America, a country with a proud history of welcoming immigrants and refugees. By advancing the NO BAN Act, the Congress can reassert this national vision and begin to rectify the horrific wrongs of the last four years.”

The Muslim ban, which was implemented in three versions since January 2017, restricted travel from Muslim-majority countries, excluding people from emigrating or traveling to the U.S. based solely on their nationality and resulting in thousands of family separations. Coons and Chu authored the National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination for Nonimmigrants – NO BAN – Act, which passed the House last July and would prevent another baseless, discriminatory ban from happening in the future.

The NO BAN Act strengthens the Immigration and Nationality Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of religion, and restores the separation of powers by limiting overly broad executive authority to issue future travel bans. The legislation is supported by nearly 250 members of Congress, more than 400 civil rights, faith-based, national security and community organizations, 300 religious groups and leaders, more than 50 national security professionals, 50 immigration law professors, 19 state attorneys general and several companies.