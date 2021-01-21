Coons releases statement on Biden’s executive action to rejoin Paris Agreement

Delaware News Desk

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, released a statement Jan. 21 on President Joseph Biden’s executive order announcing the United States’ return to the Paris Agreement on climate change.

“Five years ago, I attended the Paris climate talks, which brought the world together around a bold plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change,” said Coons. “We recognized then what is even clearer today — that climate change is accelerating and will take an increasingly devastating toll on our health, natural resources and economies absent urgent, global action.”

“As the Trump administration abandoned these commitments over the last four years, private citizens, businesses, and state and local governments including my home state of Delaware stepped up – taking it upon themselves to cut emissions, increase investments in clean energy, and fulfill America’s pledge.

“Today, by announcing a return to the Paris Agreement, President Biden is sending a strong message that the U.S. will once again join our allies in acknowledging scientific facts and return to leading the fight against climate change. I look forward to working with the Biden administration and my colleagues on the bipartisan Senate Climate Solutions Caucus to build consensus around policies that will create clean energy jobs, protect the health of our communities and environment and lead us to a more prosperous and sustainable future.”