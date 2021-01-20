YWCA Delaware’s Sexual Assault Response Advocates receive award

Delaware News Desk

YWCA Delaware announced that its Sexual Assault Response Advocates, who support the work of the statewide Sexual Assault Response Center, will receive the Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Service Award for Volunteer Groups in recognition of the significant impact they have had on their community.

On a mission to empower women, help families and strengthen the community, YWCA Delaware’s Sexual Assault Response Center provides comprehensive, free and confidential rape crisis services to sexual assault survivors 12 and older and their nonoffending family members, friends and partners throughout Delaware.

SARC and SARA volunteers are committed to providing healing, hope and empowerment to individuals whose lives have been impacted by sexual violence. SARA volunteers assist survivors with resources and referrals to vital community services through a 24/7 telephone helpline, as well as provide outreach and preventative education to Delaware communities.

“Our Sexual Assault Response Advocates have helped thousands of survivors of sexual assault with vital services and guidance as they heal from this trauma,” said YWCA Delaware CEO Stephanie Staats. “Each of these trained volunteers does this significant work never expecting to be in the spotlight. The Governor’s Volunteer Award is a well-deserved honor for all of them. I am proud of what they’ve accomplished and grateful for their dedicated service.”

The Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Awards are administered by the State Office of Volunteerism and sponsored by the Office of the Governor, the Department of Health and Social Services, Division of State Service Centers, State Office of Volunteerism and the Governor’s Commission on Community and Volunteer Service. Recipients were honored at a virtual ceremony Jan. 18.

For more, visit volunteer.delaware.gov.