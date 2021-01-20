St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church recognized for support of Towne Point Elementary

Delaware News Desk

Crystal Thompkins, school counselor at Towne Point Elementary School in Dover, delivered a thank you card Jan. 15 to the congregation of St. Andrew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, also in Dover, for their support over the last few months with school supplies, cold weather supplies and a monetary donation from The Men of St. Andrew’s.

St. Andrew’s works closely with Thompkins to identify areas of need and sends the congregation a call to action to fill those needs. Annually, St. Andrew’s donates school supplies and backpacks at the start of the school year, and donates hats, scarves, gloves and mittens at the first sign of cold weather.

Under the framework of Capital School District, Towne Point Elementary is a small community school nestled within the Towne Point community, serving kindergarten through fourth grade. Towne Point Elementary is a Leader in Me School, teaching 21st century leadership skills to its students, and imparts these skills through learning and practicing Franklin Covey’s 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.