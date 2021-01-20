Mia Burch named 2021 Delaware Association of Realtors president

Delaware News Desk

Mia Burch, a Realtor and associate broker with Long and Foster, has been installed as the 2021 president of the 4,000-member Delaware Association of Realtors.

The virtual event included the installation of the organization’s full slate of officers and directors for 2021.

As president, Burch will preside at all meetings of the DAR board of directors and executive committee, and will serve as an ex-officio member of all DAR committees and work groups. Burch will also serve as the official spokesperson for the association on issues related to the real estate industry, as well as local residential and commercial markets in Delaware. She also will represent DAR and its members on the National Association of Realtors board of directors and at local, state and national functions.

Burch served as treasurer of the Delaware Association of Realtors in 2018 and its president-elect in 2020. In 2017, Burch served as president of the New Castle County Board of Realtors and was also recognized as their Realtor of the Year. She holds certifications from the National Association of Realtors as a Certified Distressed Properties Expert and Commercial Real Estate Specialist. At Long and Foster, she has achieved both Silver Team, Gold Team and Chairman’s Club.

The full slate of 2021 DAR officers includes President-Elect Susan Giove, Sussex County; Vice President Monica LeBlanc, Kent County; Treasurer Kevin Thawley, Sussex County; Immediate Past President Beau Zebley, Kent County; and Secretary Wesley Stefanick, DAR CEO.

Directors installed included, from Kent County, Steve Schmidt, Rosalia Martinez and Jean Dowding; from New Castle County, Carl Wahlig, Linda Cole, Chuck Lax, Brian George, Janine Emanuele-Seaton, Denise Forman-Gaines and Gail Renulfi; and, from Sussex County, Sandi Bisgood, George Thomasson, Judy Dean, Chrissy Steele, Adriane Gallagher, Tiffany O’Malley and Bob McVey.