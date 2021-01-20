Mariani joins First Citizens Community Bank as South Central Pennsylvania regional manager

Delaware News Desk

First Citizens Community Bank announced Lauren Mariani has joined the bank as a vice president, South Central Pennsylvania regional manager.

“Although every customer has a different definition of what good service looks like, we believe making customers feel important and respected will always be a significant factor ― so we make it our top priority,” said FCCB President and CEO Randall E. Black. “We credit our success to the effective balance of competitive products and technology with a proactive and personal approach to customer service, which requires hiring the right people. So, we are excited that Lauren Mariani, who shares our ideals, has decided to join FCCB to lead our branch customer service efforts in our South Central Pennsylvania region.”

Mariani brings 16 years of experience to the team and, as regional manager, will provide leadership to the bank’s branches in Lebanon, Lancaster and Schuylkill counties, ensuring FCCB’s customer service approach remains a priority.

Most recently, Mariani worked for S&T Bank as vice president, government banking manager. During her time with S&T, Mariani’s growth and service goal accomplishments afforded her a position in their Unleashing Potential Leadership program. Prior to joining S&T, she was a regional manager for M&T Bank in the Altoona market. Mariani graduated from East Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science in business administration.

FCCB’s strategy of prioritizing the customer experience was recognized when the bank was voted No. 1 in Pennsylvania for service and trust in multiple Forbes customer surveys. FCCB is consistently ranked as one of the top performing community banks in the nation by organizations who measure and track bank performance.

Prior to December 2015, all FCCB offices were located north of Interstate 80. Through multiple acquisitions and the opening of new offices, its footprint now includes Lebanon, Lancaster, Schuylkill, Berks, Union, Centre and Chester counties in Pennsylvania. In April 2020, the bank entered the Delaware market when it acquired MidCoast Community Bancorp Inc.

For more, visit myfccb.com or find them on Facebook.