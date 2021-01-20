Delaware Master Gardeners holding virtual workshops

Delaware News Desk

The University of Delaware’s New Castle County Cooperative Extension and the Delaware Master Gardeners will host several gardening workshops – online via Zoom – in the coming months.

Noon Jan. 26: “Preparing Your Landscape for Spring with Rebecca Rendeiro.” Gardena may be asleep for the winter, but the gardener never sleeps. This workshop will review important tasks that can be completed during the quiet winter months.

10 a.m. Feb. 6: “Growing Citrus Indoors and on Your Patio with Ron Simpson.” This presentation will discuss growing potted citrus plants, indoors in winter and outdoors in summer. Topics covered will include varieties suited for pot culture, fertilization, pruning, pest control and winter versus summer care. There will also be a short discussion on the origins and genetics of commonly grown citrus.

Noon Feb. 11: “Soil pH: Why is it Important? With Jack Bruhn.” Gardeners learn early that pH is an important property of soil. This workshop will give participants the tools they need to understand pH. Examine the concepts soil scientists use to explain pH and also consider the many factors that influence how pH changes over time. The workshop will also explore soil pH measurement and soil test reports and consider options for monitoring pH in a home lawn and garden.

All workshops will be offered via Zoom. To register, visit bit.ly/3sAFsRb. After registering, participants will receive a Zoom link the day prior to the scheduled workshop.

For more, call 831-1426.