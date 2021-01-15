Dover Century Club supports Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive

Delaware News Desk

The Dover Century Club supported the Salvation Army and its Red Kettle Drive again this holiday season despite the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Though they were unable to staff the kettle this year, members gave monetary donations totaling $369 that will help fund year-round Salvation Army programs providing housing, food, rehabilitation and disaster relief for families in need. The project supports the club’s Civic Engagement and Outreach Community Service Program.

The Dover Century Club, established in 1897, is a member of the Delaware State Federation of Women’s Clubs and the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. The Dover Century Club is "Living the Volunteer Spirit" with members who are dedicated to strengthening their community and enhancing the lives of others.