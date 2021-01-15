Coons applauds President-elect Biden’s COVID-19 economic recovery plan

Delaware News Desk

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, released a statement on President-elect Joseph Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination and economic rescue package that was announced the evening of Jan. 14.

“The American people elected Joe Biden because he campaigned on delivering relief and getting COVID-19 under control,” said Coons. “Tonight, he is making that promise real by announcing an aggressive, two-track relief plan to defeat the virus and restore our economy.”

“I’m pleased that his first stimulus package will include funding for accelerated vaccine distributions, a new round of stimulus checks for Delawareans struggling to put food on the table and pay rent, an extension of unemployment benefits and rental assistance to aid Delawareans who have been laid off of work through no fault of their own, and relief to help our small businesses survive. President-elect Biden also understands that this will not be the last relief bill we’ll need and announced his plans for a second package. I’m confident these two efforts will deliver comprehensive relief that will help Delawareans and Americans across the country to finally recover.”

“President-elect Biden will lead our nation out of this pandemic and its economic wreckage. I’m confident that, with his leadership, we’re going to build back better the American economy, pay our essential workers what they deserve, provide real security to families and children, create better long-term jobs and heal from the lies and division that have torn us apart.”

“This is the leadership and response that we’ve been waiting for — and that every American deserves.”