Urban forestry grants up to $5K for community tree projects on public land

Delaware News Desk

Municipalities, homeowner associations and nonprofits in Delaware can apply for competitive matching grants up to $5,000 for tree planting or tree management projects on public land.

The application deadline is March 5, and all submissions must be made using the online application system, available at bit.ly/3hX3Pn3.

“Our annual community grants are focused on increasing tree canopy in Delaware by promoting quality tree planting and management projects,” said Kesha Braunskill, Urban and Community Forestry program director. “These projects can be the basis for sustainable urban and community forestry programs throughout the First State. Everyone can reap the numerous benefits that trees have to offer: air and water quality improvement, increased property values and natural beauty.”

Since it began, Delaware’s urban forestry grant program has provided $1.79 million for 577 community-based projects and planted more than 14,000 trees. For an overview of the tree grant program in Delaware, view the interactive map at de.gov/treegrantdashboard.

In 2020, Delaware’s urban and community forestry program awarded more than $65,000 for 17 projects throughout the First State.

Grant applications require a 50-50 match in either cash — nonfederal funds — or in-kind services, which can include volunteer or staff time, equipment rental or supplies.

Requests must be from $500 to a maximum of $5,000 in only one of two project categories: tree planting or tree management, which can include a professional tree inventory, hazardous tree removal or pruning.

Applicants must request an onsite visit from U&CF program staff before Feb. 19, and complete it by Feb. 26. This allows applicants to discuss their specific project and ask questions.

Priority is given to first-time applicants, Tree City USA and Tree Friendly Communities and municipalities that have adopted urban tree canopy resolutions.

Complete details are in the 2021 UCF Grant Guidelines, available at bit.ly/2XBcUZL.