How Black parents are talking to their kids about racism following attack on Capitol

Andre Lamar

Delaware News Journal

It's hard to explain racism to a 7-year-old boy.

Mike Scott, a Black father, tried to discuss with his son why a mob in Washington, D.C., breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

“He doesn’t really understand that we couldn’t have [rioted] in DC like that," said Scott, of Dover, Delaware. "Because we would’ve been shot,”

Black families say they have to walk a line when speaking to their children about the insurrection on the Capitol. They have to explain racism and white privilege, and teach their children that they need to have grit, and navigate social media with skepticism.

Scott's son, Mike Jr., is sensitive and Scott doesn’t want to scare him, he said. And discussing race was not a part of Scott's childhood.

“I’ve tried my best to shelter my son. Then again, sheltering him could be bad, because I was sheltered, and I’m not handling [racism] well either.”

'Donald Trump is racist'

Martina Jackson, an elementary school teacher who lives in Smyrna, Delaware, is a mother of five children, ages 1 to 11. Her 8- and 11-year-old children wanted to know why people breached the Capitol. She explained it’s because some people don't think Joe Biden won the presidential election fairly.

“My kids’ response was ‘why does anyone want Trump in office?’ I was asked, 'Did this ever happen before when there were presidents that the world didn’t like?’ For me in my lifetime, I haven’t seen anything like this,” Jackson said.

She has students who aren’t fans of Donald Trump.

“We hate Donald Trump," Jackson said she’s heard from her elementary students. "Donald Trump is a racist. Donald Trump doesn’t love us.”

Jackson's students have asked what would happen if Trump decides he doesn’t want to leave the White House?

“I don’t have the answer, because in our eyes we’ll say there’s a process for everything,” she said. “So if he doesn’t want to leave, then there should be a certain process to remove him from office. But it seems like the insurgents and the police are all working together. How do I know they’re not?”

Brendan Brown, of Bear, Delaware., is a father of two teenage sons. The conversation about the breach began with his eldest son, who’s 17.

“He basically said 'I’m ashamed to be associated with this country,' ” Brown explained.

Brown responded by saying, “You know that the world is what the world is, so what’s going on in it doesn’t reflect on you. That’s not us,” Brown said.

Brown said his sons received his words because they used words like “right” and “true.”

The key to explaining racism is for people to understand that it’s a sickness, he said, and just because someone is repulsed by the color of your skin, you don’t have to feed into it.

Black kids can't be white

Tanya Hayles, of Toronto, Ontario, is the founder of Black Moms Connection, a Facebook group of about 17,000 people. Hayles said her 8-year-old is inquisitive and she doesn’t shy away from racist conversations.

“As parents, we have to repeat things for our kids for them to get it. 'Here’s another example of why you can't act the same way as your white friends,'” she said. “Those are the warnings that we have to give our children, and I know those conversations are not happening in white households and that’s the hard part. It’s only one community that has to do this preparation instead of teaching other children about their privilege.”

Racquel Mallett Jones, founder of Black Moms of New Jersey Facebook group who lives in Central Jersey, is a mom of has two children aged 15 and 20.

“The fact that we have a person who is president who incited this, this is not a normal thing," Mallet said. "Other presidents … these kids, the only presidents they know is Trump and Obama. Tell them other presidents have left and nothing like that has ever happened, but maybe this is what needed to happen today, but it’s OK. But try not to be afraid.”

Encouraging kids to dig deeper

Michael McBride, Sr., a native of Camden, New Jersey, has taught for more than 27 years.

McBride, a father of three, was a head football coach at Woodrow Wilson in Camden and at Winslow Township High School for many years, a mentor and father figure to many of his players. He now teaches at Winslow Township Middle School in Camden County.

Being the father of a young Black son has caused him many anxious moments over the last few years, he says, and he felt that same way on Wednesday.

“My youngest is an 11-year-old little Black boy and in this environment as a whole, the last couple of years, as a parent I just feel an incredible sense of fear when he goes out,” McBride said.

“We live in a wonderful neighborhood. We go walking and when he’s not walking with me, he wants to go walk by himself and I have this incredible sense of anxiety and fear for him to be out because it’s almost like I’m living in the land of the body snatchers,” he added.

“I think that someone can say something about my little young, innocent 11-year-old boy, but he’s almost my height, he wears a 10½ man’s shoe, he’s very friendly, but I don’t want somebody to say that little boy did something and have the police come up and snatch him.”

Anita Kopacz, a Nyack, N.Y., mom of three kids in middle and high school, said she tells her kids that being Black in America is like a "nuanced dance between being idolized and hated."

"They were not surprised by how [Wednesday's] attack was handled," she said. "They did say words like 'stupid' and 'hypocritical.' I know my 12-year-old is saddened mostly by what he sees, he’s very sensitive."

Dropping gems of knowledge

Richard Craighead has a two-sided perception of the efforts in Washington D.C.

He didn’t take issue with people demonstrating against a decision, but then came the damaging of property, opposing police officers and barging into the Capitol Building.

His initial understanding of a right for people to peaceably assemble was replaced with disappointment.

“It was disheartening to be an America,” said Craighead, who is 33.

He also shared concerns over the discrepancy in treatment of the rioters compared to protesters in the past.

“It just makes you realize how small they see Black people and people of color just based on the way everything transpired and the lack of police presence,” he said.

Craighead is the owner of Inclusive Arts Movement York in central Pennsylvania — a program that aims to connect cultures through art — and has two sons, ages 5 and 12.

Explaining to his sons what happened in D.C. requires two approaches because of their age difference, but Craighead says that it all boils down to a lesson he always instills in them.

“If you lose, take it in stride. Work harder the next time. Don’t throw a fit. Don’t throw some temper tantrum because you lost something,” he said.

Social media, which can often become polluted with false information about current events, requires avid listening, Craighead said, especially when Richard explains what he has seen and heard.

If what he shares is inaccurate, Craighead urges him to do his research and look more into topics before he makes a conclusion about information.

Craighead didn’t dive deep into specifics with his 5-year-old, Christian. He tries to drop gems of knowledge that he can digest and understand, but he reiterated the importance of not being a sore loser.

His 12-year-old, Richard, has been taught by his father about racism, systemic oppression, racial tension and more, he said.

During a discussion about George Floyd, he told his dad, “I just don’t understand why they don’t like us.”

Jasmine Vaughan-Hall of ydr.com; Celeste Whittaker, www.courierpostonline.com and Samantha Gibbons of NorthJersey.com contributed to this report.