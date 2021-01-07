New DMV evening hours to begin Jan. 13

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles will implement new evening hours beginning Jan. 13.

Effective Wednesdays only, the operating hours of the DMV will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This is a shift from the previously established Wednesday extended hours of noon to 8 p.m.

In March 2020, these hours reverted to 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. in response to rising public health risks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reinstating extended hours will accomplish increased flexibility for Delaware residents to access DMV services.

To enter the DMV, visitors must wear a face mask or covering, take a health screening and socially distance when feasible. Reduced building capacity of 30% is still in effect.

Eligible DMV transactions can be completed online at any time using mydmv.delaware.gov.