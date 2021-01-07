Mandatory wild turkey hunting course registration open

Delaware News Desk

Delaware’s annual spring wild turkey hunting season is starting in April, and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control reminds resident and nonresident hunters age 13 and older that they must pass a turkey hunting course approved by the Delaware Hunter Education Program before they can legally hunt turkeys in the state.

Hunters, to include turkey hunters born after Jan. 1, 1967, also must have completed an approved basic hunter education safety course and have a course card/hunter safety number.

The turkey hunting course is only being offered online and free of charge rather than the traditional in-person course due to continued COVID-19 precautions. The online course will be available through the Hunter Education Program until May 14.

To complete the online course, participants may go to Delaware turkey hunting course on the DNREC website to view the video, take the 20-question test and either create an account or sign into an existing account in the DNREC ePermitting system to review and/or print their hunting license. The course is available at bit.ly/2Xlgw1K.

Participants must earn a score of 80% or higher on the test to successfully pass the turkey hunting course. Tests will be reviewed within 24 hours of completion. Participants who successfully complete the course will receive a confirmation email, and the course will be added to their profile in the DNREC hunter education database.

Hunters completing the turkey hunting course for the first time who have a current hunting license are reminded that they will need to reprint their license so that it will indicate successful completion of the course.

Likewise, hunters who previously completed the turkey hunting course should check to ensure that their hunting license displays their turkey hunting course number. Additionally, hunters who have successfully completed the course no longer need to carry a course card as proof of completion when their hunting license indicates they have passed the course.

For more, call 735-3600, ext. 1.