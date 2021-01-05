Delaware State Chamber of Commerce 184th Annual Dinner set for Jan. 11

Delaware News Desk

Nearly 800 business leaders and elected officials will come together for the state’s largest business networking event of the year, the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce’s 184th Annual Dinner, set for 4 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11, to be held virtually.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be available through the State Chamber’s virtual event platform and will include four keynote speakers and interactive opportunities for attendees to network and engage with each other.

Keynote speakers will be James E. Glassman, managing director, JPMorgan Chase and head economist, Chase Commercial Banking; Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey; William Kristol, founder and director, Defending Democracy Together, political analyst and network television commentator; and Kristen Welker, co-anchor, Weekend TODAY, and White House correspondent, NBC News.

The Josiah Marvel Cup, which honors a Delawarean who has made an outstanding contribution to the state, community or society, will be presented. Past winners in recent years have included Gerrett and Tatiana Copeland, Joshua Martin III and Cynthia Primo Martin, Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Dr. Jill Biden, E. Norman Veasey, O. Francis Biondi and Carroll M. Carpenter. It is tradition the honoree is held in confidence until the event.

For event registration and more on the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce, visit dscc.com.