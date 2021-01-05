Coons sworn in for 3rd Senate term

Delaware News Desk

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, released a statement after being sworn in to his third term in the U.S. Senate on Jan. 3.

"It was an honor to be sworn in today to represent the people of Delaware for another term in the U.S. Senate,” said Coons. “I am grateful for the chance to continue working with my colleagues, as well as the incoming Biden-Harris administration, to move Delaware forward and expand opportunities for people throughout our state.”

"With the COVID pandemic raging across our country and our nation deeply divided, we face pressing challenges — from recovering from a public health crisis and building back our economy to addressing structural racism and combating climate change,” said Coons. “I will keep working to overcome these challenges by seeking common ground and working together with my colleagues to pass real solutions that will make a difference in the lives of Delawareans.”