Delaware News Desk

The first Bayhealth baby born in 2021 came into the world at 10:52 a.m. Jan. 2 at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.

Baby boy Josiah weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces. He was born to proud parents Angelica Batiz and Jonathan Rosa, of Dover. Baby Josiah joins two older brothers and one older sister.

For more, visit bayhealth.org/maternity-obstetrics.