Startup302 funding competition accepting applications through Feb. 12

Delaware News Desk

Applications for the Startup302 funding competition will be accepted through Feb. 12 from technology-enabled startups with at least one founding team member from an underrepresented group.

Startups in advanced materials, agriculture, bioscience, business/financial services, chemistry and e-sports are especially encouraged to participate. There is no cost to enter, due to support from the state of Delaware and other sponsors.

Underrepresented founders include women and African Americans, Latin Americans and Native Americans. According to Ariel Gruswitz, Delaware Prosperity Partnership’s director of innovation, Startup302 aims to strengthen Delaware’s innovation ecosystem by improving access to funding and mentorship for underrepresented entrepreneurs while fostering diverse perspectives, promoting inclusive and equitable consideration and attracting diverse communities of founders to the region.

Startup302 will consist of two rounds: an application submission and evaluation round followed by a pitch round that will take place virtually April 29. Competitors will vie for more than $200,000 in grant-based and in-kind prizes while also benefiting from engagement with investors, industry mentors and key influencers.

Delaware Prosperity Partnership’s Startup302 partners include First Founders leader Garry Johnson III, venture capital adviser Pedro Moore, the Delaware Sustainable Chemistry Alliance, the University of Delaware’s Horn Entrepreneurship Program and Small Business Development Center and Delaware State University’s College of Business.

Details and the application are available at startup302.org. Questions may be directed to Noah Olson of DPP at nolson@choosedelaware.com or Mike Rinkunas of Horn Entrepreneurship at rinkunas@udel.edu.