Harrington Casino fundraisers support Ronald McDonald House, Make-A-Wish

Delaware News Desk

Two fundraisers for a pair of prominent local nonprofit organizations were held in October and November at Harrington Raceway and Casino.

Approximately 2,500 patrons participated in the events to benefit Ronald McDonald House of Delaware and Make-A-Wish Delaware in the casino’s gold room. Both events have been customary in recent years on the fall schedule at the casino and have garnered significant support.

On Oct. 24, approximately 1,300 people participated in a donation drive to raise more than $13,000 to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware. Since its inception in 1991, Ronald McDonald House of Delaware has provided a temporary residence for more than 49,000 families of seriously ill or injured children receiving treatment at area hospitals.

The community demonstrated its support again Nov. 29 with a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Delaware, with approximately 1,100 donations received for a total of more than $11,000. Make-A-Wish aims to grant wishes for children diagnosed with a critical illness.

“Not only am I honored to be a part of these two wonderful Delaware organizations, but fortunate to work for a company that believes so much in giving back to the local community,” said Hank Rosenberg, chief operations officer of hospitality of Harrington Raceway and Casino, who also serves on the board of directors for Make-A-Wish’s Southern Delaware Advisory Committee and Ronald McDonald House of Delaware. “The fundraisers at the casino will greatly support the efforts of these two organizations and their mission to help children with illnesses and their families. We are extremely thankful to all of our patrons who helped make this happen.”

