No injuries in drive-by shooting near Cheswold, but police are looking for the shooters

After shots were fired in a neighborhood near Cheswold Tuesday, Delaware State Police released photographs in an attempt to identify the pedestrians who were fired upon and the suspect's car.

At about 4:49 p.m., two pedestrians were walking on Willis Branch Drive in a neighborhood off of Moorton Road between Cheswold and Smyrna.

The suspect's vehicle pulled up next to the two pedestrians and began shooting, police said.

The vehicle and pedestrians fled the area with no reported injuries. Their identities are unknown.

State police received the report of shots fired after a bullet struck a home on Walters Way in the same neighborhood.

Three people were inside the home and heard two gunshots outside. The occupants then found the bullet in the hallway in the home. Troopers discovered a bullet hole in the corner of the residence, as well, but no one was injured.

Police are asking anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or the pedestrians to call Detective Ford at Troop 3 at 302-698-8569 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Information can also be submitted online at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

MORE CRIME NEWS:36-year-old man shot early Saturday in Dover, police say