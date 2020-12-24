State police help Kent County family with 'Operation Save Christmas'

Delaware News Desk

Delaware State Police teamed up with the community to make this holiday season extra special for two Dover families.

State troopers helped Santa deliver gifts to one of the families on Monday as part of “Operation Save Christmas,” which was created by two troopers.

Cpl. Kevin Schrader and Trooper First Class Courtney Aquino, assigned to Troop 3, had the opportunity to meet the family during a call for service recently, according to a Delaware State Police press release.

Through their interaction with the family, the troopers learned the 4-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy had never experienced the magic of Christmas the way many children do.

After handling and clearing the call for service, the troopers felt they needed to do more to help these children and their family have a magical Christmas. Schrader and Aquino knew receiving donations during the pandemic would be difficult, but they were up for the challenge.

Through a social media post, the troopers told the community about Operation Save Christmas and the troopers’ goal of giving these children a special Christmas.

"The community’s response and the outpouring of support were more successful than the troopers could have imagined," the press release said.

With the donations raised, troopers purchased toys, books, bicycles, two twin size bed sets and non-perishable food items for the family.

On Monday, Schrader, Aquino and more troopers from Troop 3 helped make this Christmas magical for the children. Santa, played by Cpl. Roy Bryant, made a special visit to help deliver the children’s gifts.

With the community’s overwhelming support, an additional $315 was donated to Delaware State Police Troop 9, which adopted another Dover family to help them have a Merry Christmas.

"Through this chance encounter, the troopers are inspired to continue their mission in the future to help other Kent County families in need," the press release stated.

ANOTHER HOLIDAY STORY:Giving the gift of color: Daughter honors father who contracted COVID-19 working as nurse on front line