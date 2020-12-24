Becker Morgan Group grows civil engineering department

Delaware News Desk

Becker Morgan Group announced the growth of its civil engineering department with the addition of two new civil designers, Andrew Sabine and Kevin Goldner.

The firm's civil engineering department was established in 1993 and has become a pillar of Becker Morgan Group's fully integrated team. New hires Sabine and Goldner will allow Becker Morgan Group to expand its civil engineering capabilities with a continued focus on responsive client service.

Sabine is a graduate of the University of Delaware, where he earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering. During his time at UD, he was a member of Delta Tau Delta, where he supported fundraising initiatives for the Wounded Warriors Project. Since joining the firm, Sabine has contributed to several projects, including a future acute health care facility in Georgetown.

Goldner joins the team with experience as a project engineer. He is a graduate of Valparaiso University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering. Since joining the firm, Goldner has contributed to several projects, most recently the development of a 300-acre solar project known as the Walther in Harrington.

Becker Morgan Group's civil engineering department maintains licensure in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina. The department offers full-service civil engineering deliverables, including utility and infrastructure design, site planning, land planning, master planning and site design.

For more, visit beckermorgan.com.