Young Lawyers Section delivers Toys for Tots

Delaware News Desk

The Young Lawyers Section of the Delaware State Bar Association’s annual Toys for Tots campaign collected and delivered more than 200 toys to Delaware children through the U.S. Marine Corps-run program.

Through the creation of an Amazon wish list, the Young Lawyers Section was able to collect toys from attorneys at nearly two dozen law firms in Delaware despite the inability to meet and solicit donations in person.

“With the help of my mom, who was a school teacher for 45 years, we were able to create an extensive Amazon wish list, carefully curated with great toys for kids,” said Nicolas Jenner, an associate at Landis Rath & Cobb LLC in Wilmington, and coordinator of this years’ toy drive. “Thanks to the generosity of Delaware’s young lawyers and the additional contributions from the attorneys at our firm, we were still able to have a successful drive.”

Jenner serves as vice-chair, Kent and Sussex Counties, for the DSBA Young Lawyers.

Toys were shipped directly to Landis Rath & Cobb, then collected by the Marines in time for the holidays.