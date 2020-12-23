Vik’s Auto World joins U-Haul dealer network

Delaware News Desk

U-Haul Co. of Delaware announced that Vik’s Auto World LLC, 603 W. Division St., Dover, signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer, offering essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment and moving supplies.

Normal business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. To reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location, call 526-1554 or visit https://bit.ly/3aKLiJt.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul stores and dealers continue to serve the public. Products are utilized by first responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people’s homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups; in addition to the household mover.

U-Haul offers programs that inherently promote social distancing with minimal or no contact with others. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone with photo feature and GPS. Trained live verify agents interact with customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.

For information on how U-Haul is keeping team members and customers safe, visit uhaul.com/announcment.