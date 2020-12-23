Kent County Fund for the Arts accepting grant applications for 2021

Delaware News Desk

Nonprofit organizations throughout Delaware are encouraged to apply for grants from the Kent County Fund for the Arts, a fund administered by the CenDel Foundation.

More than $20,000 in grants will be awarded to qualified 501(c)(3) programs and organizations that create art and produce artistic events in Kent County.

Grant requests must be submitted on a 2021 KCFA application form, available at cendelfoundation.org. Completed applications must be received or postmarked by April 3, 2021. Grant recipients will be announced in July 2021.

The Kent County Fund for the Arts was created in 2008 through a generous contribution by Rosemary Twilley, in memory of Joshua Twilley, Esq. The KCFA is also supported by members of the Greater Kent Committee and art patrons across the state. The funds are managed by the CenDel Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, along with the KCFA advisory board.

CenDel is committed to helping people in central Delaware transform their communities through charitable giving.

For more, call 724-7538 or visit cendelfoundation.org.