Coons votes to pass $900B COVID-19 relief package

Delaware News Desk

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, the top Democrat on the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee, voted on Dec. 21 to pass a roughly $900 billion stimulus package in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill is expected to become law quickly.

“Today, Republicans and Democrats finally upheld our responsibility to the American people and worked together to pass a $900 billion relief package that will help Delawareans in a time of great need,” said Coons. “This package will provide prompt aid to our small businesses, especially those hardest-hit by this pandemic; to working Delawareans who were laid off through no fault of their own; and to our families that are struggling to pay rent and put food on the table. It will also help deliver the resources we need to swiftly produce and distribute a vaccine so we can finally combat this pandemic once and for all. This must not be the last relief bill, but it’s a strong compromise that will deliver relief to the Delawareans who need it before the holidays.”