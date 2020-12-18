Solar rebate amounts to increase Jan. 1

Delaware News Desk

Delmarva Power customers who are considering a switch to solar power will have more reason to do so when the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Green Energy Fund increases rebate amounts on Jan. 1.

In addition, commercial businesses that have received Diverse Business Certification through the state Office of Supplier Diversity will qualify for special rebate rates. OSD defines a diverse business as one where 51% or more of the ownership and control of daily operations is made up of minorities, women, veterans, service disabled veterans or individuals with disabilities. Businesses that qualify for the incentive can receive grants of $0.75/watt, up to a maximum of $35,000.

Grants are available for qualifying renewable energy systems installed in Delaware by applicants whose electricity provider collects funds for the program and offers a grant program for renewable energy projects. Each electric utility company offering rebates through the Green Energy Program has unique program regulations, requirements, and application forms. The Green Energy Program has provided grant funding to more than 4,300 Delaware renewable energy projects since 1999.

“The Green Energy Fund helps Delawareans save on energy costs and, at the same time, helps reduce the harmful greenhouse gas emissions that are driving the climate change we are experiencing today,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin.

Rates for other Green Energy Fund programs will also increase Jan. 1, including:

— Residential solar installation grants increase from $0.60/watt to $0.70/watt and the maximum grant increases from $5,000 to $6,000.

— Commercial solar installation grants increase from $0.60/watt to $0.70/watt and the maximum grant increases from $25,000 to $30,000.

— Nonprofit solar installations will see a change in the grant structure, the incentive set at $1.40/watt and the maximum grant increasing from $41,250 to $50,000.

Since its inception in 1999, the Green Energy Fund has supported the installation of more than 4,700 solar energy systems.

For more on the Green Energy Fund, visit de.gov/greenenergy.