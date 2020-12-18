Goodwill holiday gift card promotion benefits Food Bank of Delaware

Delaware News Desk

Goodwill shoppers in Delaware and Delaware County who purchase $50 in Goodwill gift cards in a single transaction are eligible to receive a complimentary $10 Goodwill gift card, which can be donated to the Food Bank of Delaware.

To extend these donations, Goodwill will match the donated gift cards.

“Our Goodwill shoppers already know that when they shop with us, they’re supporting our job training and job placement programs,” said Colleen Morrone, president and CEO of Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County. “Now our shoppers have the opportunity to ‘make their good go farther’ by donating the promotional $10 gift card to the Food Bank. These gift card donations will enable individuals and families in need to purchase clothing and household items.”

Donated gift cards will be packaged with information about Goodwill’s services including digital skills training and job opportunities.

Goodwill will deliver donated gift cards to the Food Bank of Delaware for disbursement at food distribution events throughout the state. The promotion runs through Jan. 6, and gift cards can be purchased at any of the 16 Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County store locations, and the Goodwill Outlet in New Castle.

For store locations and more, visit goodwillde.org.