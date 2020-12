Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation and Kent County-Public Works announced lane closures on U.S. 13 northbound/southbound, between Twin Willows and Brenford roads, Smyrna, from 10 a.m. Dec. 19 to 4 p.m. Dec. 20, for the repair of the sewer main.

Variable message boards will be posted notifying motorists of the lane closures.

Motorists should slow down in work zones and anticipate lane shifts in this area.