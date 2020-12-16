Coons makes COVID-19 relief statement

Delaware News Desk

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, joined CNN New Day on Dec. 15 to discuss the bipartisan legislation announced the day prior, which would provide $748 billion in relief to the American people.

On state and local aid, Coons said, “As someone who was a county-level elected leader for a decade and is close to lots of state and local elected officials around the country who I know from my service at the local level, there are nurses and teachers, paramedics, police officers who are facing layoffs in municipalities, counties and states around the country. Roughly 1.3 million have already been laid off.”

On COVID-19 relief negotiations, Coons said, “This group of eight bipartisan senators and two House members worked for weeks and crafted a substantial bipartisan framework for a $908 billion in relief for our country. It's only because Mitch McConnell continues to insist on a broad and extreme version of liability relief to protect businesses, no matter how irresponsibly they behave, that we are having to walk away from that 160 [billion dollars for state and local governments]. I continue to believe that if our goal is to allow businesses to reopen safely and for employees and customers to go back to businesses safely, that we can find a compromise, but we have to move forward on this $748 billion that we all agree on. We should not go home without enacting significant relief for the American people who are so much in need right now as we go into the holidays.”

On the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine, Coons said, “I think it's important for our most senior elected officials in this country and for senior community leaders — whether they are athletes or entertainers or business leaders — to strengthen the confidence of the American people in these vaccines. If we do not achieve a very high percentage of vaccination, we won't see the other side of this pandemic, and frankly, John, we need to be also committed to delivering vaccines for the rest of the world because only when the world is vaccinated will this pandemic truly come to an end.”

Full audio and video is available at bit.ly/2KsbzRu.