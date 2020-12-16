Coons, colleagues introduce bipartisan legislation to combat ocean plastic pollution, marine litter

Delaware News Desk

Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware; Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina; Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island; and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, introduced on Dec. 16 legislation that would bring the international community together to address the increasing amount of plastic and trash polluting oceans and marine environments.

The Unify Nations in Trash Elimination — UNITE — for our Oceans Act would direct the U.S. government to work with international partners to finance promising projects that promote the sustainable management of materials and reduce the amount of plastic and other waste polluting the world’s oceans.

“Each year, billions of pounds of trash — much of it plastic — makes its way into our oceans,” said Coons. “This incredible amount of harmful material is having devastating effects not only on marine animals and ecosystems, but also on human health and economies around the world. We cannot address this problem alone. I am proud to lead this bill with my colleague, Sen. Graham, to ensure the U.S. collaborates with the international community to address this critical issue.”

The UNITE for our Oceans Act would:

— Direct the Secretary of State to work with U.S. federal agencies, individual countries and international organizations to establish a “Trust Fund for Marine Debris and Plastic Pollution.” The goal of the trust fund is to prevent and reduce marine debris and plastic pollution and facilitate the sustainable production and consumption of resources. The trust fund would be managed by a board of trustees, composed of representatives of the countries that contribute.

— Specify that the trust fund will award grants to national and local governments, nongovernmental organizations and other entities to complete projects that would reduce marine debris and plastic pollution. These projects include efforts to reduce the amount of trash and plastics entering marine environments, encourage the use of sustainable materials, reduce the use and improper disposal of single-use plastics and promote reduction, reuse and recycling of materials that pollute marine environments.

— Direct the Secretary of State and the board of trustees to appoint an administrator to manage the trust fund, implement standards and procedures to monitor the use of funds, and establish criteria to determine how grants will be awarded.

— Establish an advisory board to the trust fund to provide guidance in the development and implementation of grant projects and in leveraging contributions to the fund.

— Require the Secretary of State to submit annual reports to Congress outlining the goals of the trust fund and the criteria that has been established to determine the programs and activities that it supports.

— Authorize $150 million to be appropriated for U.S. contributions to the trust fund each year for two years.

The bill text is available at bit.ly/2LMe2XP, and a summary of the bill is at bit.ly/3r15so1.