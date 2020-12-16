Central Delaware Chamber holds ribbon-cutting with A to Z Cycles

Delaware News Desk

The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony was Dec. 9 for A to Z Cycles Inc., 1472 E. Lebanon Road, Dover, with chamber members, ambassadors and staff joining John and Melissa Cornwell and the team.

A to Z Cycles is a full-service motorcycle repair business focusing on three areas: fitting the motorcycle for the rider and passenger, routine maintenance and collision/mechanical repair. From its start in 2010 selling used and aftermarket motorcycle parts to today, the shop has evolved into a premiere motorcycle repair business specializing in repairing 2003 and newer Harley Davidson motorcycles.

A to Z Cycles gives back to the Central Delaware community through charitable efforts. In the past few years, they have supported Toys for Tots, Habitat for Humanity, First State Animal Shelter, Encore Animal Rescue, DAAWGS Animal Rescue and Doggone Happy Animal Rescue and are working organizing an effort to unite and train a rescue dog as an emotional support animal for a veteran, which they hope to bring to fruition in 2021.

In addition to celebrating 10 years in business, 2020 will bring the formation of the nonprofit A to Z Cycles Charitable Foundation, to broaden their community outreach. A to Z Cycles is partnering with other local small businesses and the motorcycle community to provide support to veterans and children in need, as well as homeless animals within the community.

For more, visit atozcycles.com.