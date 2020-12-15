UDel’s NCC Cooperative Extension to host ‘Eating Smart & Moving More’ webinar

Delaware News Desk

The University of Delaware New Castle County Cooperative Extension’s Expanded Food and Nutrition Program will host the free Zoom webinar “Eating Smart & Moving More — Online,” with six weekly sessions beginning at 6 p.m. Jan. 14.

Participants can learn how to eat healthier and be more active, even when on a tight budget, and will receive a certificate and calendar with recipes upon completion of the series.

Topics include healthy eating and cooking for less; saving money at the grocery store; keeping food safe; being active; preparing tasty meals; and meal planning.

To register, visit bit.ly/37jicOR.