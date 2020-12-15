SUBSCRIBE NOW

KSI receives donation from Mark Engberg’s Charles Schwab office

Delaware News Desk
Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. Vice President of Mission Advancement Ann Haggerty accepts a donation from Stephanie P. Brown, independent financial consultant with the Charles Schwab & Co. office in Rehoboth Beach. Mark E. Engberg, independent branch leader, was unable to be in the photograph but encouraged the community to support KSI.

Mark Engberg, independent branch leader with the Charles Schwab & Co. office in Rehoboth Beach, recently made a $1,000 donation to Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. — his second $1,000 donation to the agency this year.

KSI is a not-for-profit agency providing vocational training, employment, community integration, transportation, day habilitation, life enrichment and nutritional services to individuals with disabilities throughout Kent and Sussex counties. 

For more, call 422-4014, ext. 3015, or email hollisa@ksiinc.org.