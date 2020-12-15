KSI receives donation from Mark Engberg’s Charles Schwab office

Delaware News Desk

Mark Engberg, independent branch leader with the Charles Schwab & Co. office in Rehoboth Beach, recently made a $1,000 donation to Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. — his second $1,000 donation to the agency this year.

KSI is a not-for-profit agency providing vocational training, employment, community integration, transportation, day habilitation, life enrichment and nutritional services to individuals with disabilities throughout Kent and Sussex counties.

For more, call 422-4014, ext. 3015, or email hollisa@ksiinc.org.