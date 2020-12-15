Dover hires new city manager

Delaware News Desk

Dover Council's choice for the new city manager has accepted the offer, according to a press release today, Dec. 15.

Randy E. Robertson will be starting the job in February.

He will bring several decades of senior leadership and management experience to Dover, including serving as a city manager in Ashland, Kentucky; Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; Vestavia Hills, Alabama and Cordova, Alaska. He is a retired U.S. Army officer and senior federal employee.

“We are eager to hear more of Mr. Robertson’s ideas and to gain a fresh perspective on Dover," said Council President Bill Hare in the press release. "He has a wealth of knowledge and experience that we believe will serve Dover very well."

Robertson holds a bachelor’s degree in government and history from Western Kentucky University and three master’s degrees: one in urban planning from John Hopkins University, one in public administration from Western Kentucky University and one in strategic planning from the United States Army War College.

“Mr. Randy E. Robertson's keen intelligence to exhibit practical organizational senior leadership and management skills will aid the city of Dover as we transition from a transactional to a transformational leadership culture in governing our workforce and city," said 4th District Councilman Roy Sudler Jr., in the press release.

"I know that the city manager's selection process was fair, successful, and feasible for all stakeholders. In other words, the City Manager's Selection Committee represented the most distinguished form of due diligence as we aimed to achieve an irreproachable hiring process. In sum, I congratulate Mr. Randy E. Robertson on being picked as our new city manager and look forward to serving with him in achieving our government/workforce goals."

The selection process

Dover City Council contracted with The Mercer Group, an independent consulting firm incorporated in Georgia, to aid in the national search.

Members of the interview committee included Council President William Hare, Councilman David Anderson, Councilman Fred Neil, Councilman Roy Sudler Jr., and Kim Hawkins, the city's human resources director.

Applications were by due Sept. 18, and the committee was provided a list of semi-finalists on Oct. 8. Over the next couple of weeks, background and reference checks were completed. The committee started interviewing seven candidates Oct. 21. The final interviews were held Nov. 20.

The interviews included no women and two people of color, according to Hawkins.

On Dec. 8, the council action made following the executive session was for Council President Hare and Hawkins to move forward with extending a written offer to the candidate. The offer was extended on Dec. 9, and accepted by Robertson.

