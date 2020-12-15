Delmarva Power provides $85K to support students impacted by COVID-19

Delaware News Desk

Delmarva Power is donating $85,000 to the student emergency relief funds of Delaware State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

For the past 26 years, Delmarva Power has collected donations from local businesses and organizations through its annual charity golf tournament to support various educational and community organizations. Although the current health crisis forced the cancellation of this year’s event, supporters still contributed thousands of dollars to assist students in need.

“We look for every opportunity to support and strengthen the communities we serve,” said Gary Stockbridge, Delmarva Power region president. “We understand the impacts COVID-19 is having on our communities, and we know that financial support for students is absolutely critical in times like these. We will continue to find ways to assist our customers through this difficult time and want to thank all our supporters who still generously donated to support local students despite the cancellation of this year’s event.”

“Our relationship with Delmarva Power means the world to us,” said DSU President Tony Allen. “We appreciate the support of all the sponsors who couldn’t be with us at our golf outing this year, but still contributed to assist our students. This assistance goes a long way toward the success of our students and helping them reach their goals.”

The emergency relief funds assist qualifying students by covering housing costs, meals, books, technology related to remote learning and other educational requirements. Students can contact their university to request assistance or learn more about available student emergency relief funds.

So far this year, including this donation, Delmarva Power has provided more than $825,000 to local nonprofits and local relief funds, supporting families, individuals and small businesses that may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, Delmarva Power announced that it would provide $75,000 to support students at Delaware Technical Community College and Wor-Wic Community College to help ensure they can continue pursuing higher education and vocational training. The company also announced expanded support for local business recovery by providing grants totaling $100,000 to relief funds supporting small businesses that are struggling due to the effects of the pandemic.

Delmarva Power has raised more than $2 million since it began the golf classic 26 years ago. In 2019, Delmarva Power contributed more than $1.3 million to local nonprofits, while its employees volunteered more than 18,000 hours to help hundreds of organizations throughout Delaware and Maryland.

Customers who may be challenged paying their bill must contact the company as soon as possible to establish a payment arrangement, which can be done at delmarva.com/help or by calling Delmarva Power Customer Care at 800-375-7117. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Delmarva Power has helped thousands of customers secure energy assistance and establish payment arrangements, and this effort continues.

For more about Delmarva Power, visit delmarva.com.