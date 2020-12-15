Del Tech, Delaware Healthcare Association to host virtual job fair

Delaware News Desk

Delaware Technical Community College is partnering with the Delaware Healthcare Association to host a virtual job fair for health care workers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 16.

The virtual job fair will allow Del Tech students and alumni the opportunity to explore career and job possibilities with local health care employers. Delaware’s health care industry is in immediate need of nurses, allied health professionals, medical assistants, patient care technicians and certified nursing assistants.

During the virtual event, multiple employers including representatives from Delaware’s hospital systems, behavioral health hospitals and long-term care facilities will use Zoom technology to connect with potential employees. Employers already signed up to participate include Acts Retirement Communities, Bayhealth, Beebe Healthcare and Nemours Children’s Health System.

Registration — at dtcc.edu/virtual/jobfair — is strongly encouraged by noon Dec. 15.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity to our students and alumni in a safe, virtual environment,” said Melissa Rakes, Delaware Tech’s associate vice president for academic affairs. “The college’s mission is to be responsive to Delaware’s labor market and community needs, and this is one way we can help meet these needs.”

“As community spread of COVID-19 cases increases, Delaware hospitals are seeing a surge in COVID-19 patients,” said Megan Williams, vice president of the Delaware Healthcare Association. “While our hospitals are actively managing bed capacity, having adequate staffing to meet increasing demand continues to be a challenge. We are grateful to Delaware Tech for providing this opportunity to connect Delaware health care employers with students and alumni who are ready to enter the health care workforce.”

The job fair comes at a critical time during a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. A recent emergency order announced by Gov. John Carney on Dec. 1 and signed by the Division of Public Health and the Delaware Emergency Management Association allows nursing students, medical students and other student health care practitioners to work in Delaware hospitals during the pandemic. Del Tech has also invited additional higher education institutions in Delaware to participate for a portion of the event to ensure Delaware’s health care providers have access to as many health care workers as needed.