Coons’ statement on bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill

Delaware News Desk

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, released a statement Dec. 14 on bipartisan legislation that would provide $748 billion in COVID-19 relief to the American people.

“I am grateful to the bipartisan group of eight senators who have worked for weeks to deliver a strong, balanced proposal that will provide desperately needed relief to families in Delaware and across the country,” said Coons. “I hear from Delawareans every day who are struggling — who have lost their job, their car, their hope, and others who are now at risk of losing their home. The bill announced today will provide help for those facing eviction or foreclosure, support for those who are unemployed, as well as funding for schools, vaccine distribution and small businesses fighting to stay afloat.”

“With more than 16 million Americans infected and 300,000 dead, we cannot afford to wait any longer to act,” Coons continued. “This should not be Congress’ last COVID relief bill, but it is a strong compromise that deserves support from both Republicans and Democrats in the Senate. We cannot leave for the holidays without getting relief to those Americans who need it.”