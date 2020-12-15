Central Delaware Chamber holds ribbon-cutting with Mindful Heart Yoga & Fitness

Delaware News Desk

The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening ribbon-cutting for Mindful Heart Yoga & Fitness, 1 W. Commerce St., Smyrna.

Chamber members and ambassadors joined instructors and owners Lauren Ford and Randi Sanchetta as they celebrated the start of their new business venture.

Mindful Heart Yoga & Fitness seeks to help clients with a complete mind, body and spirit connection through yoga and fitness classes throughout the week. Mindful Heart Yoga & Fitness offers membership packages including opportunities for unlimited fitness and yoga classes, drop-in opportunities and experiences available for other services such as Reiki sessions and Tarot reading, along with workshops and other events.

Ford and Sanchetta said they are thrilled to bring yoga and fitness to their corner of Kent County. A 200-hour certified yoga instructor, Ford said her goal is to help clients achieve total body awareness through yoga, meditation, sound healing and reiki. Ford said she loves teaching pre- and postnatal yoga, as well as instructing students about how to invite their little ones to practice with her “Mommy and Me” yoga classes. Sanchetta is a certified personal trainer, fitness instructor, 200-hour certified yoga instructor and is reiki-certified. Sanchetta said her dream is to help her clients achieve total body wellness. She helps her clients achieve this goal through fitness, meditation, self-love and healing, becoming present and nutrition coaching, working with their personal needs, levels and goals.

For more, visit mindfulheartyogaandwellness.com.