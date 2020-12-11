Senate committees, assignments announced for 151st General Assembly

Delaware News Desk

Senate President Pro Tempore-Elect David Sokola on Dec. 9 unveiled a full slate of 18 Senate committees for the 151st General Assembly and announced the individual members who will be assigned to each committee.

“Legislative committees are an essential part of the lawmaking process,” said Sokola. “While floor votes get much of the attention, it is our committees that gather public input and determine which bills should move forward. The assignments I’m laying out today give each of our members an opportunity to lead, and given our caucus’ new supermajority, the people of Delaware can be assured that our values will be reflected in the bills that come to us for a floor vote.”

The new slate of Senate committees includes some key changes from the 150th General Assembly.

The previously distinct Environment and Energy committees have been merged into a single committee, and the slate also includes the creation of a new Housing Committee.

“All policies governing generation and distribution of energy in Delaware should ever carefully weigh the potential impact on our environment,” said Sokola. “Ensuring all Delawareans have fair and equal access to affordable housing is too important for us to fold this issue into otherwise unrelated committees. These changes will elevate and properly balance how we consider these issues of primary importance to so many Delawareans.”

Following an historic election in which voters gave Democrats a two-thirds majority in the Delaware State Senate, most Senate committees also are being adjusted to reflect the same two-thirds composition, with four Democrats and two Republicans assigned to each. The chairs of all 18 committees are evenly divided between male and female senators to reflect the composition and diversity of the Majority Caucus.

“Adding an additional member to each committee will give our members greater knowledge and stronger voices in shaping the policies of our state,” Sokola said. “These assignments put our members’ individual expertise and personal experiences to the highest and best use, and I look forward to beginning the new session knowing we’ve placed our senators in a position to advance the issues that matter most to Delawareans.”

The full slate and membership of each Senate committee is listed below. Committees and committee assignments will become official when the General Assembly reconvenes Jan. 12.

— Agriculture: Bruce C. Ennis, chair; Marie Pinkney, vice chair; W. Charles Paradee III; Bryan Townsend; Bryant L. Richardson; David L. Wilson

— Banking, Business & Insurance: Spiros Mantzavinos, chair; W. Charles Paradee III, vice chair; Laura V. Sturgeon; John J. Walsh III; Colin R.M.J. Bonini; Bryant L. Richardson

— Capital Improvement: Nicole Poore, chair; Darius J. Brown; Spiros Mantzavinos; John J. Walsh III; Colin R.M.J. Bonini; David L. Wilson

— Corrections & Public Safety: Marie Pinkney, chair; Bruce C. Ennis, vice chair; Sarah McBride; David P. Sokola; Gerald W. Hocker; Brian G. Pettyjohn

— Education: Laura V. Sturgeon, chair; Elizabeth Lockman, vice chair; David P. Sokola; Bryan Townsend; Colin R.M.J. Bonini; Ernesto B. Lopez

— Elections & Government Affairs: Kyle Evans Gay, chair; Darius J. Brown, vice chair; Stephanie L. Hansen; Nicole Poore; Ernesto B. Lopez; Bryant L. Richardson

— Environment & Energy: Stephanie L. Hansen, chair; W. Charles Paradee III, vice chair; Marie Pinkney; Laura V. Sturgeon; Gerald W. Hocker; David L. Wilson

— Executive: David P. Sokola, chair; Bryan Townsend, vice chair; Elizabeth Lockman; Stephanie L. Hansen; Gerald W. Hocker; Brian G. Pettyjohn

— Finance: W. Charles Paradee III, chair; Bruce C. Ennis; Elizabeth Lockman; Laura V. Sturgeon; David G. Lawson; Ernesto B. Lopez

— Health & Social Services: Sarah McBride, chair; Nicole Poore, vice chair; Stephanie L. Hansen; Marie Pinkney; Brian G. Pettyjohn; David L. Wilson

— Housing: Bryan Townsend, chair; Marie Pinkney, vice chair; Elizabeth Lockman; Sarah McBride; David G. Lawson; Brian G. Pettyjohn

— Judiciary: Darius J. Brown, chair; Kyle Evans Gay, vice chair; Sarah McBride; Bryan Townsend; David G. Lawson; Brian G. Pettyjohn

— Labor: John J. Walsh III, chair; Nicole Poore, vice chair; Bruce C. Ennis; Spiros Mantzavinos; Colin R.M.J. Bonini; Bryant L. Richardson

— Legislative Council: David P. Sokola, chair; Bryan Townsend, vice chair; Elizabeth Lockman; Gerald W. Hocker; Brian G. Pettyjohn

— Legislative Oversight & Sunset: Kyle Evans Gay, chair; Marie Pinkney, vice chair; Stephanie L. Hansen; Brian G. Pettyjohn; Bryant L. Richardson

— Rules & Ethics: Elizabeth Lockman, chair; David P. Sokola, vice chair; Bryan Townsend; Stephanie L. Hansen; Gerald W. Hocker; Brian G. Pettyjohn

— Transportation: Elizabeth Lockman, chair; Stephanie L. Hansen, vice chair; Kyle Evans Gay; Spiros Mantzavinos; Ernesto B. Lopez; David L. Wilson

— Veterans Affairs: Bruce C. Ennis, chair; Darius J. Brown, vice chair; Kyle Evans Gay; Spiros Mantzavinos; Sarah McBride; David P. Sokola; John J. Walsh III; Gerald W. Hocker; David G. Lawson; Bryant L. Richardson; David L. Wilson