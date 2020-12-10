Islamic Relief USA awards $10K grant to Food Bank of Delaware

Delaware News Desk

Islamic Relief USA awarded a $10,000 grant to the Food Bank of Delaware, helping the large regional facility address food insecurity stemming from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity has increased tremendously in the U.S.,” said Sharif Aly, CEO of Islamic Relief USA. “The impact of the pandemic has resulted in record levels of joblessness, which directly impacts the ability of working families to budget for basic necessities, including food. Long lines have formed outside food distribution centers and pantries throughout the country. Given the Food Bank of Delaware's record of providing effective and trustworthy services, we are honored to partner with them through this grant to address the ongoing food insecurity crisis."

“The pandemic has had sweeping economic impacts on Delawareans up and down our state,” said Sanjay Malik, interim CEO at the Food Bank of Delaware. “Before the pandemic, there were more than 121,000 food-insecure Delawareans. Now, there are more than 164,000 neighbors at risk of hunger. This generous donation will bring much-needed relief to Delawareans struggling to put meals on the table.”

"We've seen increases in food insecurity throughout our state and region because of the current pandemic," said Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware. "Islamic Relief USA's generous donation to the Food Bank of Delaware will help increase access to nutritious food items for our families and friends most in need. I'm grateful for Islamic Relief USA's generosity, a reminder of the importance of supporting organizations and programs that provide emergency assistance to our most vulnerable populations."

Over the course of the year, the grant will help feed 833 people. To help address increased demands for services, the Food Bank of Delaware has been hosting large drive-thru mobile pantries every month for families in need of food. Through these distributions, the Food Bank of Delaware has provided nearly 2.5 million pounds of food to more than 31,000 households.

In addition, the organization has distributed more than 13 million pounds of food through community distributions and its network of community food pantry partners.