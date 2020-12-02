Electric vehicle rebate program extended 6 months

Delaware News Desk

Delawareans can receive rebates for new electric vehicle and charging station purchases through the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Clean Transportation Incentive Program, which has been extended through June 30, 2021.

“Transportation is a leading contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in Delaware,” said Gov. John Carney. “Vehicle electrification is a leading strategy in reducing those emissions, and by providing rebates to residents and businesses we are improving the air quality for a healthier Delaware.”

Rebates for the purchase or lease of electric vehicles and charging stations include $2,500 for battery electric vehicles, including vehicles with range extenders, with a purchase price of $60,000 or less; $1,000 for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles with a purchase price of $60,000 or less; and up to 90% of the cost of the charging station with a max amount of $3,500 per port/$7,000 per station.

The program provides cash rebates as part of Delaware’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gases and improving Delaware’s air quality.

“The Clean Transportation Incentive Program has been well-received across Delaware,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin. “Since DNREC started this program, almost 5,000 rebates have been given to Delaware residents and businesses that have adopted cleaner fueled vehicles, like electric vehicles.”

Rebates are also available for natural gas and propane vehicles. Delaware’s Clean Transportation Incentive Program is made possible through Delaware’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

For more, visit de.gov/cleantransportation.