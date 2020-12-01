Food giveaway at Smyrna High School Dec. 2

Delaware News Desk

Farmers to Families is giving away free boxes of produce, meat and dairy products Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 4-6 p.m., at Smyrna High School, 500 Duck Creek Parkway, Smyrna.

Enter on the Clayton side near the tennis courts and follow the signs to the back of the school.

Anyone can receive a free box of food. No ID or proof of income are required.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture program is being held in conjunction with the Town of Smyrna and the Delaware Department of Agriculture.

This event will be held rain or shine.