Food Bank of Delaware offering free monthly food boxes

Delaware News Desk

Delaware senior citizens ages 60 and older may qualify for free monthly food boxes through the Senior Nutrition Program at the Food Bank of Delaware.

Meal boxes contain canned vegetables, juice, canned fruit, protein items, cereal, milk product, carbohydrates and cheese. Seniors who meet income guidelines can register to pick up their food provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture at locations statewide.

To register and acquire information: 302-444-8129; dweddle@fbd.org; fbd.org/program/senior-nutrition.